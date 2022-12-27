Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (December 26, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 Zumba Disc Mogas Alpine Marine Services 25-12-2022 (Pvt) Ltd B-1 Chem Guard Disc Alpine Marine Chemical Services 25-12-2022 (Pvt) Ltd B-4 Esl Victoria Disc. Load Allied Logistic Container (Smc-Pvt) Ltd 25-12-2022 B-8/B-9 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping Shu Container Line Pak 24-12-2022 Pvt Ltd B-13/B-14 Petro S Disc. Rock Wma Shipcare Phosphate Services 25-12-2022 Pvt Ltd B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc. Wheat Waterlink Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022 Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S. Shipping 08-12-2022 Line Nmb-2 Rabani Load Rice Al Faizan 14-12-2022 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022 Commander Wheat Flour (Pvt) Ltd B-26/B-27 Ital Disc. Load Green Pak Shipping Usodimare Container (Pvt) Ltd 25-12-2022 B-28/B-29 Green Pole Disc Load X-Press Feeders Container Shipping 25-12-2022 Agency B-29/B-30 Thorswind Disc Load Diamond 26-12-2022 Container Shipping Services ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2/Sapt-3 Cypress Disc Load Cma Cgm 25-12-2022 Container Pakistan ( Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Green Pole 26-12-2022 Disc. Load X-Press Feeders Container Shipping Agency Ital Usodimare 26-12-2022 Disc. Load Green Pak Container Shipping (Pvt) Ltd Cypress 26-12-2022 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Thorswind 26-12-2022 Disc. Load Diamond Shipping Container Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T.Quetta 26-12-2022 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Seaspan Osaka 26-12-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Clipper Palma 26-12-2022 D/31500 Urea Pakistan National Ship Corpt Chem Mia 27-12-2022 D/1200 Chemical Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Xin Shanghai 27-12-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Xin Yan Tian 27-12-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Western 27-12-2022 D/120 Vechicles Maritime Agencies Highway (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cape Fulmar 26-12-2022 Container Ship - Northern Discovery 26-12-2022 Container Ship - Du Juan Song 26-12-2022 General Cargo - Owl 2 26-12-2022 Tanker - Gc Argon 26-12-2022 Tanker - Southern Quoakka 26-12-2022 Tanker - M.T.Shalamar 26-12-2022 Tanker - Independent Spirit 26-12-2022 Container Ship - Shanghai Voyager 26-12-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Southern Palm oil Alpine Dec. 24, 2022 Robin MW-2 Amali Cement Global Dec. 23, 2022 Maritime ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hafnia Palm oil Alpine Dec. 25, 2022 Aquamarine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Two Million Gas oil Transmarine Dec. 25, 2022 Ways ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Laskaro S Wheat Bulk Dec. 21, 2022 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World Dec. 25, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Wajbah LNG Hussain Trading Dec. 26, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Laskaro S Wheat Bulk Shipping Dec. 26, 2022 Southern Robin Palm oil Alpine - Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Ondo LNG GAC Dec. 26, 2022 Aurelia Palm oil Alpine - Ahtina Carras Conal Ocean Services Waiting for barth Seed Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind - Star Piera Soyabean East Wind - Ifestos Canola Alpine - Seed Xin Yang Hai Canola Ocean Services Seed Express Rome Containers Happage Lloyd - Rigel Palm oil Alpine - Driggen Palm oil Alpine - NCC Yanbu Soyabean Alpine - Sanmar Songbird Gas oil Alpine - Ardmore Chippewa Palm oil Alpine - Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services - Star Conala Ocean Services - Jeannette Seed ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Riku Containers MSC Pak Dec. 26, 2022 Ullswater LNG - - =============================================================================

