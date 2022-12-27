AGL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (December 26, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              Zumba          Disc Mogas     Alpine Marine
                                                Services           25-12-2022
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-1               Chem Guard     Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           25-12-2022
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-4               Esl Victoria   Disc. Load     Allied Logistic
                                 Container      (Smc-Pvt) Ltd      25-12-2022
B-8/B-9           Xin Chang      Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Shu            Container      Line Pak           24-12-2022
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-13/B-14         Petro S        Disc. Rock     Wma Shipcare
                                 Phosphate      Services           25-12-2022
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15         Libera J       Disc. Wheat    Waterlink Pakistan
                                                (Pvt) Ltd          18-12-2022
Nmb-1             Al Ahmed       Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      08-12-2022
                                                Line
Nmb-2             Rabani         Load Rice      Al Faizan          14-12-2022
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Brave          Disc           Gac Pakistan       25-12-2022
                  Commander      Wheat Flour    (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27         Ital           Disc. Load     Green Pak Shipping
                  Usodimare      Container      (Pvt) Ltd          25-12-2022
B-28/B-29         Green Pole     Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                                 Container      Shipping           25-12-2022
                                                Agency
B-29/B-30         Thorswind      Disc Load      Diamond            26-12-2022
                                 Container      Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-3     Cypress        Disc Load      Cma Cgm            25-12-2022
                                 Container      Pakistan (
                                                Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Green Pole        26-12-2022     Disc. Load                   X-Press Feeders
                                 Container                    Shipping Agency
Ital Usodimare    26-12-2022     Disc. Load                         Green Pak
                                 Container                 Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
Cypress           26-12-2022     Disc. Load                           Cma Cgm
                                 Container                 Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Thorswind         26-12-2022     Disc. Load                  Diamond Shipping
                                 Container                           Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T.Quetta        26-12-2022     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Seaspan Osaka     26-12-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Clipper Palma     26-12-2022     D/31500 Urea               Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
Chem Mia          27-12-2022     D/1200 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Xin Shanghai      27-12-2022     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Xin Yan Tian      27-12-2022     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Western           27-12-2022     D/120 Vechicles            Maritime Agencies
Highway                                                             (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cape Fulmar       26-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Discovery         26-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
Du Juan
Song              26-12-2022     General Cargo                              -
Owl 2             26-12-2022     Tanker                                     -
Gc Argon          26-12-2022     Tanker                                     -
Southern
Quoakka           26-12-2022     Tanker                                     -
M.T.Shalamar      26-12-2022     Tanker                                     -
Independent
Spirit            26-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
Shanghai
Voyager           26-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Southern       Palm oil       Alpine          Dec. 24, 2022
                  Robin
MW-2              Amali          Cement         Global          Dec. 23, 2022
                                                Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hafnia         Palm oil       Alpine          Dec. 25, 2022
                  Aquamarine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Two Million    Gas oil        Transmarine     Dec. 25, 2022
                  Ways
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Laskaro S      Wheat          Bulk            Dec. 21, 2022
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Calypso Gas       LPG            Ocean World                    Dec. 25, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Wajbah         LNG            Hussain Trading                Dec. 26, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Laskaro S         Wheat          Bulk Shipping                  Dec. 26, 2022
Southern
Robin             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Calypso Gas       LPG            Ocean World                                -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ondo              LNG            GAC                            Dec. 26, 2022
Aurelia           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ahtina Carras     Conal          Ocean Services             Waiting for barth
                  Seed
Chrysanthi S      Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Star Piera        Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Ifestos           Canola         Alpine                                     -
                  Seed
Xin Yang Hai      Canola         Ocean Services
                  Seed
Express Rome      Containers     Happage Lloyd                              -
Rigel             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Driggen           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
NCC Yanbu         Soyabean       Alpine                                     -
Sanmar
Songbird          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Ardmore
Chippewa          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Mega Benefit      Conala         Ocean Services                             -
Star              Conala         Ocean Services                             -
Jeannette         Seed
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Riku          Containers     MSC Pak                        Dec. 26, 2022
Ullswater         LNG            -                                          -
=============================================================================

