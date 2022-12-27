KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (December 26, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 Zumba Disc Mogas Alpine Marine
Services 25-12-2022
(Pvt) Ltd
B-1 Chem Guard Disc Alpine Marine
Chemical Services 25-12-2022
(Pvt) Ltd
B-4 Esl Victoria Disc. Load Allied Logistic
Container (Smc-Pvt) Ltd 25-12-2022
B-8/B-9 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Shu Container Line Pak 24-12-2022
Pvt Ltd
B-13/B-14 Petro S Disc. Rock Wma Shipcare
Phosphate Services 25-12-2022
Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc. Wheat Waterlink Pakistan
(Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022
Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S. Shipping 08-12-2022
Line
Nmb-2 Rabani Load Rice Al Faizan 14-12-2022
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022
Commander Wheat Flour (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27 Ital Disc. Load Green Pak Shipping
Usodimare Container (Pvt) Ltd 25-12-2022
B-28/B-29 Green Pole Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping 25-12-2022
Agency
B-29/B-30 Thorswind Disc Load Diamond 26-12-2022
Container Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-3 Cypress Disc Load Cma Cgm 25-12-2022
Container Pakistan (
Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Green Pole 26-12-2022 Disc. Load X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping Agency
Ital Usodimare 26-12-2022 Disc. Load Green Pak
Container Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
Cypress 26-12-2022 Disc. Load Cma Cgm
Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Thorswind 26-12-2022 Disc. Load Diamond Shipping
Container Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T.Quetta 26-12-2022 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Seaspan Osaka 26-12-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Clipper Palma 26-12-2022 D/31500 Urea Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
Chem Mia 27-12-2022 D/1200 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Xin Shanghai 27-12-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Xin Yan Tian 27-12-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Western 27-12-2022 D/120 Vechicles Maritime Agencies
Highway (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cape Fulmar 26-12-2022 Container Ship -
Northern
Discovery 26-12-2022 Container Ship -
Du Juan
Song 26-12-2022 General Cargo -
Owl 2 26-12-2022 Tanker -
Gc Argon 26-12-2022 Tanker -
Southern
Quoakka 26-12-2022 Tanker -
M.T.Shalamar 26-12-2022 Tanker -
Independent
Spirit 26-12-2022 Container Ship -
Shanghai
Voyager 26-12-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Southern Palm oil Alpine Dec. 24, 2022
Robin
MW-2 Amali Cement Global Dec. 23, 2022
Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hafnia Palm oil Alpine Dec. 25, 2022
Aquamarine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Two Million Gas oil Transmarine Dec. 25, 2022
Ways
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Laskaro S Wheat Bulk Dec. 21, 2022
Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World Dec. 25, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Wajbah LNG Hussain Trading Dec. 26, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Laskaro S Wheat Bulk Shipping Dec. 26, 2022
Southern
Robin Palm oil Alpine -
Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ondo LNG GAC Dec. 26, 2022
Aurelia Palm oil Alpine -
Ahtina Carras Conal Ocean Services Waiting for barth
Seed
Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind -
Star Piera Soyabean East Wind -
Ifestos Canola Alpine -
Seed
Xin Yang Hai Canola Ocean Services
Seed
Express Rome Containers Happage Lloyd -
Rigel Palm oil Alpine -
Driggen Palm oil Alpine -
NCC Yanbu Soyabean Alpine -
Sanmar
Songbird Gas oil Alpine -
Ardmore
Chippewa Palm oil Alpine -
Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services -
Star Conala Ocean Services -
Jeannette Seed
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Riku Containers MSC Pak Dec. 26, 2022
Ullswater LNG - -
=============================================================================
