BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 26, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,155.16
High: 40,366.58
Low: 39,669.20
Net Change: 485.96
Volume (000): 85,399
Value (000): 4,434,320
Makt Cap (000) 1,512,534,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,476.88
NET CH (+) 46.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,817.11
NET CH (+) 65.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,971.36
NET CH (+) 24.47
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,342.29
NET CH (-) 54.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,796.72
NET CH (+) 29.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,309.67
NET CH (+) 28.40
------------------------------------
As on: 26-December-2022
====================================
