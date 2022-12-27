KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 26, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,155.16 High: 40,366.58 Low: 39,669.20 Net Change: 485.96 Volume (000): 85,399 Value (000): 4,434,320 Makt Cap (000) 1,512,534,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,476.88 NET CH (+) 46.66 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,817.11 NET CH (+) 65.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,971.36 NET CH (+) 24.47 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,342.29 NET CH (-) 54.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,796.72 NET CH (+) 29.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,309.67 NET CH (+) 28.40 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-December-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022