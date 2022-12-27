AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 26, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 26, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,155.16
High:                      40,366.58
Low:                       39,669.20
Net Change:                   485.96
Volume (000):                 85,399
Value (000):               4,434,320
Makt Cap (000)         1,512,534,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,476.88
NET CH                     (+) 46.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,817.11
NET CH                     (+) 65.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,971.36
NET CH                     (+) 24.47
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,342.29
NET CH                     (-) 54.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,796.72
NET CH                     (+) 29.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,309.67
NET CH                     (+) 28.40
------------------------------------
As on:              26-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

