KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Habib Sugar 30.09.2022 70% (F) 1289.761 8.6 25.01.2023 16.01.2023 to Mills Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 25.01.2023 AGM Shahmurad Sugar 30.09.2022 100% (F) 1650.851 78.17 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to Mills Limited Year Ended 11:30.A.M. 28.01.2023 AGM Pakistan Reinsurance - - - - 31.12.2022 24.12.2022 to Company Limited 11:00.A.M 31.12.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

