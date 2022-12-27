Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Habib Sugar 30.09.2022 70% (F) 1289.761 8.6 25.01.2023 16.01.2023 to
Mills Limited Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 25.01.2023
AGM
Shahmurad Sugar 30.09.2022 100% (F) 1650.851 78.17 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited Year Ended 11:30.A.M. 28.01.2023
AGM
Pakistan Reinsurance - - - - 31.12.2022 24.12.2022 to
Company Limited 11:00.A.M 31.12.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments