Most Gulf markets subdued on economic concerns; Dubai gains

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2022 06:51pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, with modest trading volumes in the absence of many foreign investors due to the Christmas holidays.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by 0.6% fall in Retal Urban Development Co. Tech firm Perfect Presentation however jumped 6.2% after it signed a strategic agreement with Huawei.

Last week, the MSCI index for EM equities fell 1% as global risk-taking waned after better-than-expected U.S. economic data on Thursday fanned speculation of more aggressive monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the dollar, directly exposing the region to Federal Reserve policy moves.

Saudi ends higher on oil prices; most Gulf markets in red

Dubai’s main share index added 0.3%, ending three sessions of losses, helped by a 1.3% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Among other gainers, Islamic Arab Insurance (SALAMA) advanced 3.9%, after saying it is considering a proposal to acquire the insurance portfolio of Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance (Aman). Shares of Aman were up 2.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.4% slide in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The benchmark index in Qatar - among the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas - retreated 1.2%. Most stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was down 2.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 1.2%, with El Sewedy Electric surging 8.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA down 0.1% to 10,229

ABU DHABI lost 0.5% to 10,253

DUBAI rose 0.3% to 3,327

QATAR dropped 1.2% to 10,785

EGYPT rose 1.2% to 14,560

BAHRAIN eased 0.1% to 1,858

OMAN was flat at 4,831

KUWAIT added 0.7% to 8,028

