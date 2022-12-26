Singer Ali Gul Pir ties the knot with Azeemah Nakhoda

Comedian and rapper Ali Gul Pir took to Instagram to announce his marriage over the weekend to doctor Azeemah Nakhoda. The couple, who got engaged in January this year, shared pictures of their Nikkah ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

“Feeling loved, blessed and grateful to have a life partner and to get such a loving family as well. Azeemah Nakhoda, you are stuck with me forever now, good luck to you! nikkah done,” wrote Ali Gul on his Instagram account.

"As I’ve made you laugh and happy even with a broken leg, now it’s time you give me duas and love in return. Chalo shabaash!”

The bride, dressed in a red outfit by Zainab Zulfiqar outfit also shared images on her Instagram account.

Ali Gul is known for his parody videos, that center around social, political and economic concerns. He began his career as a stand-up comic and then steered towards music. He rose to fame with satirical and humorous songs such as ‘Waderai ka beta’, ‘Saaen to Saeen’ among others.