AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
ANL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
AVN 66.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.67%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
EFERT 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
GGGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.47%)
OGDC 76.87 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PRL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.88%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.92%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
TRG 113.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
UNITY 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 38.4 (0.98%)
BR30 14,150 Increased By 304 (2.2%)
KSE100 40,155 Increased By 486 (1.23%)
KSE30 14,778 Increased By 177.7 (1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Singer Ali Gul Pir ties the knot with Azeemah Nakhoda

BR Life & Style Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 04:51pm
Follow us

Comedian and rapper Ali Gul Pir took to Instagram to announce his marriage over the weekend to doctor Azeemah Nakhoda. The couple, who got engaged in January this year, shared pictures of their Nikkah ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

“Feeling loved, blessed and grateful to have a life partner and to get such a loving family as well. Azeemah Nakhoda, you are stuck with me forever now, good luck to you! nikkah done,” wrote Ali Gul on his Instagram account.

"As I’ve made you laugh and happy even with a broken leg, now it’s time you give me duas and love in return. Chalo shabaash!”

The bride, dressed in a red outfit by Zainab Zulfiqar outfit also shared images on her Instagram account.

Ali Gul is known for his parody videos, that center around social, political and economic concerns. He began his career as a stand-up comic and then steered towards music. He rose to fame with satirical and humorous songs such as ‘Waderai ka beta’, ‘Saaen to Saeen’ among others.

Ali Gul Pir

Comments

1000 characters

Singer Ali Gul Pir ties the knot with Azeemah Nakhoda

KSE-100 rallies 1.23% as govt looks to reduce circular debt

Long-term: Russia can send its natural gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, says deputy PM Novak

Rupee registers fifth consecutive loss against US dollar

Attock Refinery restarts operations at main distillation unit

Savage US blizzard leaves 32 dead, power outages, travel snarls

APTMA rejects reports over closure of textile mills across Pakistan

'Inventory shortage': Pak Suzuki announces temporary shutdown of automobile, motorcycle plants

Babar Azam hits hundred in Pakistan’s recovery to 224-4 in 1st Test

UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban

South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrude

Read more stories