Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal loss against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, registering a decline of 0.04% in the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 11:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 225.74, a depreciation of Re0.10, during intra-day trading.

Rupee remains under stress against US dollar

During the previous week, rupee again showed stability in the inter-bank market, depreciating just 0.3% to settle at 225.64 against the US dollar. However, with extreme administrative controls in place taking down the number of trades, it was the informal markets stepping in to fill the gap where reports suggest the currency traded in the range of 255-260.

During the week, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined another $584 million to a critical level of $6.12 billion, the lowest since April 2014, underscoring the urgent need for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to get back on track.

However, talks remained stalled on the ninth review, and with reportedly tough conditions on the table, it seems it may take a while before the IMF programme is back on track.

Internationally, China's yuan crept higher against the dollar in thin holiday trading on Monday, with investors awaiting data due later this week to gauge the economic impact of Beijing's decision to dismantle its strict COVID-19 protocols earlier this month.

Against a basket of currencies, the global dollar index stood at 104.325.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, remained unchanged, as most markets were closed for holidays due to Christmas and New Year celebrations. Oil prices settled about $3 per barrel higher on Friday for a second straight week of gains after Moscow said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports.

This is an intra-day update