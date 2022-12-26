AGL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.22%)
Markets

KSE-100 gains on positive sentiment, value-hunting, up nearly 600 points

  • Powers past 40,000 level during intra-day trading on Monday
BR Web Desk Published 26 Dec, 2022 11:13am
Follow us

Positivity returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered an increase of over 600 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 11:05am, the benchmark index was hovering around 40,278.47, an increase of 609.27 points or 1.54%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy automobiles, banks, cement all trading in the green.

The increase comes in contrast to the previous week, when the KSE-100 Index tanked 4%, dropping near the 39,000-point level. Last Tuesday, marred by political upheaval and a vulnerable economic situation, the PSX witnessed a bloodbath as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 1,100 points.

“The market is reacting positively to the development that the government intends to reduce the gas sector circular debt by 70%,” said Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company Limited.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Petroleum and Finance Divisions to prepare a master plan to reduce circular debt of the gas sector by 70% from existing Rs1.6 trillion to Rs500 billion by December 28, 2022, sources close to the finance minister told Business Recorder.

The decision was taken at a meeting on gas sector circular debt presided over by the prime minister on December 19, 2022.

The prime minister stressed upon urgent completion of assigned tasks of the strategic roadmap.

After a detailed discussion on gas sector circular debt, it was decided that the Petroleum Division, in collaboration with the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL), to present a roadmap on reduction of inefficiencies and installation of Town Border Station (TBS) meters with 60 days.

Mustafa Pasha, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Lakson Investment, said the energy chain is driving the market sentiment.

“In terms of news flows, there is not much as concerns remain over dollar inflows and current account. However, the E&P, Refinery, OMC sector are enjoying a sense of optimism as the market believes that the government would be able to take some concrete measures to resolve the gas sector circular debt issue," he said.

"Moreover, we have seen a significant decline in the market already, thus value hunters are buying, driving a pullback, which is normal behaviour," he said.

This is an intra-day update

