Pakistan

CM plans to establish sports endowment fund worth Rs2bn

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi made a big decision for the promotion of sports in the province by stating that Punjab government has decided to set up Sports Endowment Fund worth rupees two billion.

CM highlighted that sports activities would be promoted in the province with the establishment of Sports Endowment Fund and players would be sent abroad for getting training. CM disclosed that international coaches will also be called to Pakistan to impart training to local players adding that sports scholarships will be disbursed to players from the Sports Endowment Fund.

CM apprised that players not only of Punjab but of other provinces will also be sent abroad for training and training will be imparted to the players in athletics, wrestling, boxing, hockey, football, volleyball, badminton, basketball, tent-pegging and other sports.

CM informed that sports arena facility will be provided for players in the province and Sports Endowment Fund will be spent for the welfare of players.

Punjab government Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi sports endowment fund

