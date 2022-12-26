118 personnel of KP Police martyred in 2022: report

PESHAWAR: As many as 118 personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police martyred and 117 injured in the line of their duties during the outgoing calendar year 2022, said annual report of KP Police.

The report said that the force during the year arrested 806 terrorists including 90 those carrying head money while 196 were shot dead in encounters. Similarly, 62 kidnappers wanted in connections with the cases of kidnapping for ransom have been arrested.

During the year a total of 81 incidents of extortion occurred and 158 extortionists have been brought into the court of justice. Similarly, the force also upheld its tradition of battling against terrorists and sacrificed their lives to protect the people from terrorism.

A total of 1877 search and strike operations were conducted in Malakand Division while 478 intelligence-based operations were also conducted. During these operations several terrorist commanders have been eliminated and elements wanted in connections with militancy and extortionists were arrested. 18 check posts were established on the hill tops to prevent the movement of terrorists. Similarly, a total of 20601 search and strike operations were conducted under the National Action Plan (NAP) and a huge number of 129,637 suspects taken into custody while 22,416 different kinds of weapons and 511,447 cartridges were taken into official possession. Furthermore, 356,958 houses were checked and 11,604 FIRs were registered over the lack of filing tenancy rent form and 1196 FIRs were registered against hotels for lack of guests’ verification.

Similarly, 120459 suspects were arrested during 79,940 snap checking across the province and 15786 numbers of various weapons and 433786 cartridges were also recovered from them.

The provincial police have also made breakthrough in operation against narcotics through Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) have carried out successful operations against narcotics sellers and recovered 903.645 kilograms of ice drug, 1279.431 kilograms of heroin, 18841.834 kilograms of hashish, 1381.3 kilograms opium and 12883.52 litres of liquor.

During the outgoing year performed during duties during devastated flood, polio eradication campaigns, by-elections and local bodies polls in excellent manner and played the role of frontline force and ensure peaceful environment through effective policing.

For prevention of the street crimes, check and balance on striking Ababeel Force was further tightened and the personnel of the force were provided more facilities. First Aid provision kits were purchased; besides imparting them essential training to deal with emergency.

The provincial police have also started the process of necessary training process for bringing improvement in the attitude of the personnel of the squad towards general public. The special force for the prevention of Crime Street has responded to over 95000 emergency calls and provided various kinds of assistance to 85000 people through community policing.

The force vigorously carried out its onslaught against accused involved in snatching, dacoities and other heinous crimes and arrested 1220 accused. Through snap checking, the data of 62000 individuals including 1820 alleged accused was checked through smart-phone checked 26340 vehicles and 55000 motorcycles.

The force also kept continued crackdown against the menaces of aerial firing and one-wheeling and arrested 1650 accused. In this connection, Assan Insaf Marakaz and Madadgar Police established with the aim of the provision of speedy justice to the people played their due role. Besides, promotion of pro-active policing, community was also engaged to address various disputes, which borne encouraging results.

The police force during the year, received 13515 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 12862 were addressed, so the complaint redressal ratio remained 95% during the year. Similarly, Dipute Resolution Committees (DRCs) established police stations level across the province have also showed remarkable performance and resolved 4997 disputes in amicable manner. Through mutual agreements between rival parties disputes worth millions of rupees and enmities have also been resolved. A special helpline established in the IGP Office for the redressal of the public complaints from across the province received 6443 complaints and out of them 5331 were resolved up to the satisfaction of the complainants.

In head of welfare to police personnel fund of Rs.768.799 has been allocated and in the case of the death of police personnel amount of Rs.8.680 million has been released for their burial to their legal heirs. Similarly, 1237 personnel which were not in position to afford the expenses of the treatment of parents and family members were issued Rs.61.3 million as assistance while another amount of Rs.131.514 were issued to provision of education to the children of 5182 personnel of the force.

Furthermore, a huge amount of Rs.495.970 million was issued as mark-up free loan to 2313 police personnel, Rs.44.255 million in head of dowry fund to police for the marriage of their daughters and another amount of Rs.27.09 million was distributed among the widows of 1289 personnel while an amount of Rs.285.3 million were paid as compensation to the families of the martyred and injured police personnel.

