12th Engro SGA President Cup concludes

KARACHI: Final round of the 12th Engro SGA President Cup 2022 was played on Sunday at Defence Authority Golf Club. The main category was Amateurs HC 0-5 and winner of the championship with net score of 206, 10 under Par was Arsalan Mughal from KGC. Arsalan is the trophy holder for this tournament.

Saim Shazli of KCG maintained lead throughout the tournament and is the winner in Amateurs 0-5HC category with a gross of 213, 3 under par. Yashal Shah, also from KGC is the runner up in this category. Sameer Syed and Samir Feroz, both from KGC are winner and runner-up in Amateur net.

Aania Farooq from Airman Club is the new leader in Ladies 0-12 HC gross category. Abiha Hanim Syed from DHA Club is the runner-up. In the net category, Amna Amjad (KGC) and Humera Khalid (DHA) secured first and second position correspondingly.

In Ladies 13-36 HC gross category, Tabassum Sharif (KGC) won the trophy, with Anum Zahra and Nida Haq both from DHA at the second and third position.

Golfers’ in the Veterans 75 years and above contested for two days (9 holes each day), in Gross category, Group Captain Aftab A Khan from KGC claimed top position. Col Shahid Mahboob (DHA) scored 87 and was declared runner-up. In Net category Dr. Zubair Mirza (KGC) took the first position. Winner of Runner-up net category is Vice Admiral Shamoon Khan a three way tie between Bakhtyar Saeed and Shahid Murtaza.

Major Rizwan Farooq of DHA Club is the new trophy bearer in Veterans 70-75 years Gross category, with Brig Latif Butt also from DHA as the runner-up. Net category has Mir Ali Raza of Airmen Golf Club as winner. Sherjan Tajik of DHA was the runner-up in this category winning over Captain Safdar Amin in a tie breaker.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022