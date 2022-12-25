AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM’s reinstatement: PML-N likely to challenge LHC verdict in SC

Recorder Report Published 25 Dec, 2022 03:29am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is learnt to have decided in principle to challenge the LHC verdict restoring Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister, in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The decision was taken during a PML-N meeting held in Lahore with Shehbaz Sharif in the chair on Saturday, sources said.

During the meeting, Shehbaz was briefed about decision and current political situation of Punjab. The meeting deliberated on the situation arising out after the restoration of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister of Punjab by the Lahore High Court.

The participants of the meeting apprised Shehbaz that Elahi does not have the required number to get the vote of confidence.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, SAPMs Malik Ahmad Khan and Attaullah Tarar. Besides them, PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah presented the initial report of the Islamabad bomb blast.

After the meeting, PML-N leaders Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq along with PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema held a press conference and slammed PTI leadership.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that the LHC decision did not fulfil the requirements of justice. The court decision carries flaws, he added. He said that Elahi was given a sweet option by the court that if he opts, he could obtain vote of confidence. He said that the court has given the PTI-PMLQ-led Punjab government 18 days in which, it is feared that the horse trading might happen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC SC Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

CM’s reinstatement: PML-N likely to challenge LHC verdict in SC

$5bn rise in current target: PM seeks new export enhancement plan

Stock brokers can submit feedback by 27th: SECP decides to move towards single rating regime

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Dubious/manual assessment orders: FTO directs FBR to conduct probe

Alvi urges PM, CJP to look into issues raised by Murad

French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe

Gepco CE’s plea against LHC verdict: No relief in limitation law if court moved after inordinate delay: SC

Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs

Financial aid for Gwadar fishers only through crossed cheques: govt

Swati files post-arrest bail plea in IHC

Read more stories