CM’s reinstatement: PML-N likely to challenge LHC verdict in SC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is learnt to have decided in principle to challenge the LHC verdict restoring Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister, in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The decision was taken during a PML-N meeting held in Lahore with Shehbaz Sharif in the chair on Saturday, sources said.

During the meeting, Shehbaz was briefed about decision and current political situation of Punjab. The meeting deliberated on the situation arising out after the restoration of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister of Punjab by the Lahore High Court.

The participants of the meeting apprised Shehbaz that Elahi does not have the required number to get the vote of confidence.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, SAPMs Malik Ahmad Khan and Attaullah Tarar. Besides them, PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah presented the initial report of the Islamabad bomb blast.

After the meeting, PML-N leaders Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq along with PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema held a press conference and slammed PTI leadership.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that the LHC decision did not fulfil the requirements of justice. The court decision carries flaws, he added. He said that Elahi was given a sweet option by the court that if he opts, he could obtain vote of confidence. He said that the court has given the PTI-PMLQ-led Punjab government 18 days in which, it is feared that the horse trading might happen.

