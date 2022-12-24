Islamabad suicide blast: DIG requests formation of JIT

The deputy inspector general (DIG) of Islamabad Police has sought the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the suicide bombing in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

On Friday, at least one policeman was martyred and several others were injured in the blast in Islamabad’s I-10 sector.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said police officers were conducting snap-checking when they signalled a suspicious vehicle with a man and a woman aboard to stop.

Soon after the car stopped near the officers, the suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself, the police said. Due to this, Head Constable Adeel Hussain embraced martyrdom.

One policeman martyred, several injured in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a letter, the Islamabad DIG proposed eight officials, including those from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), to be a part of the JIT, it was reported.

Meanwhile, following the blast, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two months.

According to a notification issued here, in the light of recent advisories, threat alert issued by the LEAs, and the recent attack on police in the capital city, the security of Islamabad has been beefed up to obviate the threats within the jurisdiction of the city which can disrupt and tranquillity causing damage to the public life and property.

However, the likelihood of such activities can not be ruled out in the coming days, it said.