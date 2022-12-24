AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liton holds firm but Bangladesh in tatters at tea

AFP Published December 24, 2022 Updated December 24, 2022 02:22pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: Axar Patel downed three Bangladesh batters and all of India’s bowlers were among the wickets on Saturday with the hosts staring at defeat as they went in for tea on the third day of the second Test in Dhaka.

Bangladesh were 195-7 with Liton Das (58) holding firm on one side, with the hosts leading by 108 runs.

India missed an opportunity to remove Liton on 20 and then 49 with Virat Kohli dropping both chances.

But there was little support on the other end after opener Zakir Hasan (51) fell soon after lunch.

The Bangladesh bowlers had given their side a glimmer of hope in Friday’s final session, restricting India’s lead to 87 runs.

The visitors looked like they would amass a mammoth total when Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were running rampant.

The middle-order duo both crossed fifty at rapid pace, scoring 93 and 87 respectively, but Bangladesh knocked over the last six Indian wickets for 61 runs.

However, Bangladesh’s hopes of making the match competitive were quickly dashed on day three.

After Zakir struck the second ball of the day for a boundary, India took control of the match with a flurry of wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Najmul Hossain leg-before for five in the second over of the day before Mohammed Siraj removed Bangladesh’s first-innings top-scorer Mominul Haque for the same score.

Jaydev Unadkat then picked up a wicket in his first over of the day when skipper Shakib Al Hasan spooned a length delivery to Shubman Gill at cover for 13.

Bangladesh claw their way back after Iyer and Pant offensive

With the hosts struggling, Axar Patel added to their misery on the stroke of lunch, trapping the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim lbw for nine.

Axar picked up two more after lunch, getting Mehidy Hasan lbw for nought before drawing Nurul Hasan (31) out of his crease to set up an easy stumping for Pant.

India won the first Test of the two-match series by 188 runs in Chittagong.

Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Mominul Haque Dhaka Axar Patel Zakir Hasan INDIA VS BANGLADESH TEST Jaydev Unadkat

Comments

1000 characters

Liton holds firm but Bangladesh in tatters at tea

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

ADB for higher investments in hydropower

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

Another Airbus 320 inducted into PIA fleet

‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1mn without power

‘Serpent’ serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in France after release

Twenty two killed in fire at nursing home in Russia: officials

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Read more stories