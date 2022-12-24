Bangladesh top order falters before lunch

DHAKA: Bangladesh will be digesting the prospect of a 2-0 series whitewash at lunch on Saturday after India knocked over four top-order wickets for just 71 runs in Dhaka on day three of the second Test.

Opener Zakir Hasan held firm on one end for an unbeaten 37 but had little support after the Bangladesh bowlers had given their side a glimmer of hope in Friday’s final session.

Liton Das was at the crease alongside Zakir with the hosts still 16 runs behind.

Zakir struck the second ball of the day for a boundary but India took control of the match with a flurry of wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Najmul Hossain leg-before for five in the second over of the day before Mohammed Siraj removed Bangladesh’s first-innings top-scorer Mominul Haque for the same score.

Jaydev Unadkat then picked up a wicket in his first over of the day when skipper Shakib Al Hasan spooned a length delivery to Shubman Gill at cover for 13.

Bangladesh claw their way back after Iyer and Pant offensive

With the hosts struggling, Axar Patel added to their misery on the stroke of lunch, trapping the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim lbw for nine.

India scored 314 runs in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s 227.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer amassed the bulk of the runs for the visitors, hitting 93 and 87 respectively.

India won the first Test of the two-match series by 188 runs in Chittagong.