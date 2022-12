DHAKA: Axar Patel downed three Bangladesh batters and all of India’s bowlers grabbed a wicket on Saturday as the hosts were skittled out for 231 in their second innings in Dhaka.

Bangladesh claw their way back after Iyer and Pant offensive

India need 145 to win the match and secure a 2-0 Test series victory after taking an 87-run first-innings lead thanks to rapid fifties by Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

India won the first Test of the two-match series by 188 runs in Chittagong.