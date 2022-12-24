AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Payment of duties and taxes: Tax offices to observe extended working hours on 30th, 31st

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices (MTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) shall remain open and observe extended working hours till 08:00 pm on Friday (December 30) and till 10:00pm on Saturday (December 31) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Friday. According to the FBR's instructions to the field offices, the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (IR) have been requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards collection for the month of December, 2022.

In this regard, Chief Commissioners IR may instruct only those officers/officials who are involved in taxpayers' facilitation return filing, collection and recovery of tax to observe extended working hours.

All LTOs/MTOs/CTOs/RTOs shall remain open and observe extended working hours till 08:00pm on Friday, December 30th, 2022 and till 10:00 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties & taxes.

Chief Commissioners IR are requested to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for the month of December 2022.

In this regard, Chief Commissioners IR may instruct only those officers/officials who are involved in taxpayers' facilitation return filing, collection and recovery of tax to observe extended working hours, the FBR added.

