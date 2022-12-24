JI Karachi chief for restoring law & order situation

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has made it clear that the ongoing lawlessness in the mega city has become totally unacceptable and the government will have to take concrete steps to restore the law and order situation, suggesting the authorities to constitute a committee, comprising all stakeholders of the city and representatives of the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

The JI leader made the demand and suggested the committee at a press conference. He was flanked by JI leaders Osama Bin Razzi, Munim Zaffar, Raja Arif Sultan, Zahid Askari and others at the presser.

The JI leader also shed light in detail on the upcoming local government elections to be held on January 15, 2023 and the anti-democratic attempts being made to resuscitate the dead political horses.

Engr Naeemur Rehman at the presser said that the city has been surrounded by lawlessness since long as innocent citizens are killed every other day during resistance against street criminals. It is a matter of grave concerns that the chief minister of the province also issues statements like an ordinary citizen, instead of taking concrete steps to halt the lawlessness, he said, adding that the CM will have to answer why the police failed to safeguard the life and possessions of Karachiites.

He also raised serious question marks over the Karachi Safe City Project and asked why the killers are at large despite the project. Where is the control room, he asked.

The JI leader said that he doesn’t want to indulge in the blame game but being a citizen he must mention that the government, its agencies, the law enforcers and other state organs are useless if all of them are unable to control the lawlessness.

Talking about the next local government elections, he welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to reverse the transfer and posting orders. He also demanded of the ECP to invoke Article 220 of the Constitution and deploy the army and Rangers personnel at the polling stations. He demanded devolution of powers to the local government setup under the Article 140-A of the constitution.

On the occasion, he said that the Sindh Governor House has become an epicenter of conspiracies to resuscitate the dead political horses. He said that Karachiites made it clear that they will be taking revenge from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party. He strongly lambasted the PPP for its worst failure in the health and education sectors.

