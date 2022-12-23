AGL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.28%)
ANL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.22%)
AVN 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
EPCL 42.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.99%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.98%)
OGDC 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
PAEL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.92%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.04%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.97%)
TPL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.22%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.04%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-5.04%)
UNITY 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
WAVES 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 3,919 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.58%)
BR30 13,736 Decreased By -243.4 (-1.74%)
KSE100 39,640 Decreased By -279.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 14,618 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.58%)
UK’s FTSE 100 muted ahead of long holiday weekend

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 02:33pm
UK’s FTSE 100 was flat on Friday, after a drop in the previous session on fears of higher-for-longer interest rates and ahead of an extended weekend for the holidays.

The export-oriented FTSE 100 shed 0.01%, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 lost 0.08% by 0827 GMT.

Banks dropped 0.3%, but gains in healthcare firms such as GSK and the consumer staples sector helped limit losses.

The FTSE closed lower on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter, while another set of data showed the labour market remained strong, which stoked fears the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive monetary policy stance.

At home, data showed UK car production rose 5.7% in November but remained below pre-pandemic levels as global chip shortages and supply chain issues continue to hurt the sector.

The automobiles and auto parts index is the worst hit this year, skidding over 60% year-to-date. The index was up 0.4% on Friday.

Among single stocks, Hurricane Energy Plc rose 4.9% after activist investor Crystal Amber Fund sent a notice to the group to convene a general meeting proposing leadership change.

The London Stock Exchange will shut at 1230 GMT and will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the holidays.

