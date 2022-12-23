AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 225-226 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2022 11:22am
Pakistan’s rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 225.44, a depreciation of Re0.01, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 225.43 after a decline of Re0.03 or 0.01% in the inter-bank market.

Pakistan’s economic situation continues to remain in the doldrums, as foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell another $584 million to a critical level of $6.12 billion, data released on Thursday showed.

This is the lowest level of SBP-held reserves since April 2014.

The low level of reserves underscore the urgent need for the resumption of Pakistan’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which is currently stalled at the level of talks over the ninth review.

Moreover, global ratings agency S&P Global on Thursday cut Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating by one notch to “CCC+” from “B” to reflect a continued weakening of the country’s external, fiscal and economic metrics.

Globally, the dollar was on the frontfoot on Friday, as solid US economic data reinforced the need for the Federal Reserve to stay on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path and further raised the odds of higher-for-longer rates.

The greenback rose broadly overnight, though was hobbled against the Japanese yen, which has continued to draw solid demand after the Bank of Japan’s surprise policy tweak earlier in the week.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index stood at 104.35.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than $1 on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season.

This is an intra-day update

