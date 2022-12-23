AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
Pakistan

Bannu operation: PM inquires after soldiers, officers at CMH

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi and met officers and soldiers who got injured during a military operation at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Bannu.

According to the military’s media wing, the prime minister said that the government was determined to “fight out terrorism in its all forms and manifestations and breaking nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathisers till achieving peaceful and stable environment.”

PM Shehbaz said the writ of the state will be established at every cost, stressing that no one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of the war on terror, achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and the valiant armed forces.

Paying tribute to the courage and valour of troops who cleared CTD complex Bannu, the premier said that the martyrs and their families have rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring the safety and security of the people of the country.

According to the ISPR, Sepoy Haleem Khan who was injured during clearance operation at CTD complex Bannu embraced Shahadat on Thursday at CMH Rawalpindi due to severe injuries due to terrorists fire while clearance operation. Sepoy Haleem age 29 years, resident of Hijira, District Ponch is survived by three children.

Shehbaz Sharif ISPR CTD Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif CTD complex Bannu

