KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.343 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,283.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.897 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.391 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.327 billion), Silver (PKR 679.720 million), Crude Oil (PKR 668.886 million), Platinum (PKR 403.052 million), DJ (PKR 376.912 million), SP 500 (PKR 239.186 million), Natural Gas (PKR 204.677 million), Japan Equity (PKR 130.953 million), Copper (PKR 18.001 million) and Brent (PKR 5.305 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 20.847 million were traded.

