Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 22, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 232.25
Open Offer Rs 234.50
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 23
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.45
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 23
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
318
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 23
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 23
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 23
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 23
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
63.02
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 23
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
482.52
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 23
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 23
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.36
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
59.96
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 23
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
17,409,235
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 23
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
13,016,812
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Dec 23
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
10,100,129
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 23
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
9,641,964
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 23
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
9,234,500
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Dec 23
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
8,996,176
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Dec 23
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
8,382,500
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Dec 23
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
8,292,000
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Dec 23
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
6,362,369
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 23
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
4,727,000
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 22
|
226.45
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 22
|
225.45
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 22
|
132.40
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 22
|
0.93
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 22
|
1.20
|
Euro to USD / Dec 22
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 22
|
4.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 22
|
3822.39
|
India Sensex / Dec 22
|
60826.22
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 22
|
26507.87
|
Nasdaq / Dec 22
|
10476.12
|
Hang Seng / Dec 22
|
19679.22
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 22
|
7469.28
|
Dow Jones / Dec 22
|
33027.49
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 22
|
13914.07
|
France CAC40 / Dec 22
|
6517.97
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 22
|
77.49
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 22
|
16735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 22
|
154878
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 22
|
1792.52
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 22
|
84.30
