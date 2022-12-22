Imran reiterates demand for ‘free and fair’ polls as tussle between govt, opposition deepens in Punjab

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated the demand for "free and fair polls" as his party's supporters gathered outside the Punjab Governor House in Lahore to protest against Balighur Rehman's possible decision to de-notify Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Aaj News reported.

Addressing his party supporters and parliamentarians, Imran said: “There is a strange environment. Initially, the PML-N was challenging us to dissolve assemblies, saying that they were ready for elections. But when we did that, a vote of confidence and no-trust motions were moved in the Punjab Assembly.

“I believe that never in the 70 years of my life have I seen my nation head towards such darkness.”

Earlier, while addressing the media alongside Fawad Chaudhary, PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar said that “on this occasion, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the party's provincial legislators and workers to announce his next plan of action."

He appealed to the people of Lahore to stand up for their rights by showing up at the protest demonstration in front of the Governor's House against unconstitutional acts of the ruling alliance.

“The political situation in Punjab was tense, as Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman (belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)) had summoned a session today for a vote of confidence pertaining to Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. But defying the directives, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan termed the order against the Constitution and adjourned an ongoing session till Friday,” he added.

More to follow