AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.8%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.75%)
EPCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.57%)
FCCL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.47%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.4%)
OGDC 71.52 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.11%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TREET 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.35%)
TRG 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-5.99%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WAVES 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 3,903 Decreased By -47.8 (-1.21%)
BR30 13,779 Decreased By -237 (-1.69%)
KSE100 39,511 Increased By 168.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 14,558 Increased By 98.3 (0.68%)
Indian shares erase opening gains; IT, pharma offset losses

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 12:07pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains in global equities following positive US economic data, before erasing most of it on a broad-based decline across sectors, barring information technology and pharma which extended gains.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.03% at 18,203.50, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.02% at 61,078.28.

Both indexes had gained over 0.6% in the opening minutes of the session.

IT and pharma extended gains for a second consecutive session, with the latter climbing after India’s health minister on Wednesday said the pandemic is “not over yet”.

All the other major sectoral indexes reversed opening gains.

Wall Street equities advanced sharply on Wednesday after data showed that consumer confidence in the world’s largest economy rose to an eight-month high in December.

Indian shares fall in slowest trading session on record

Asian markets also advanced after the bounce in US shares, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan rising 1.49%. Capping gains in the domestic equities were the hawkish remarks from the minutes of the RBI’s December policy meeting minutes.

A majority of the monetary policy committee members said the RBI cannot “afford to prematurely pause its rate tightening cycle” with inflation remaining “unconscionably elevated”.

India’s retail inflation eased below the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in 2022 in November, but core inflation stayed above 6%.

Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Tech were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Indian shares

