Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 225-226 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 12:43pm
As is usually the case in the opening hours of trading, Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal increase against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.01% on Thursday.

At around 12:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 225.38, an appreciation of Re0.02, during intra-day trading.

The rupee has gained in the first half all this week, but ended with losses by the end of the session.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 225.40 after a decline of Re0.28 or 0.12% in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its ‘Annual Report on The State of Pakistan’s Economy’ released on Wednesday stated that it expects Pakistan’s GDP growth to moderate considerably during FY23.

According to its flagship report on the country’s economic health, the central bank projected real GDP growth below the previously-announced range of 3–4% for FY23, after taking into account the destruction caused by floods and the policy focus on stabilisation.

Moreover, the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) on Wednesday opted out of opening new bullion rates at the local market, citing speculators responsible for taking gold prices to exorbitant rates.

Globally, China’s yuan edged up against the dollar on Thursday while sentiment continued to be hammered by the spread of COVID-19 across the country and worries over the virus’ impact on economic activity in the near term.

Asian currencies were trading higher, while the dollar index declined to 103.92 on positive risk sentiment. The overnight rally on US equities spread to Asia. US consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December, lifting appetite for risk assets.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday with US crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks seen tight just as a chilly blast hits the United States and travel is set to soar for the holiday season.

This is an intra-day update

