AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.8%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.75%)
EPCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.57%)
FCCL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.47%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.4%)
OGDC 71.52 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.11%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TREET 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.35%)
TRG 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-5.99%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WAVES 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 3,903 Decreased By -47.8 (-1.21%)
BR30 13,779 Decreased By -237 (-1.69%)
KSE100 39,511 Increased By 168.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 14,558 Increased By 98.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India dismiss openers to hold Bangladesh at 82-2 in 2nd Test

AFP Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 11:48am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHAKA: India’s Jaydev Unadkat and Ravichandran Ashwin struck early to knock out the Bangladeshi openers and hold the hosts to 82-2 at lunch on Thursday on the opening day of the second Test in Dhaka.

Unadkat, playing just his second Test in 12 years after his unremarkable 2010 debut against South Africa, took his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Zakir Hasan, with stand-in skipper KL Rahul taking the catch at slip.

Bangladesh elected to bat after winning the toss and Zakir nearly left the crease for a duck but Mohammed Siraj dropped the catch off Umesh Yadav at deep square leg.

He departed for 15 after a 39-run opening stand.

Ashwin took Najmul Hossain for 24 in the next over after the left-hander offered no shot to a ball that pitched outside off-stump and was judged leg before.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque steadied the innings with an unbroken 43-run stand for the third wicket to stay unbeaten on 16 and 23 respectively at the break.

India expect Rahul to play Mirpur Test despite hand injury

Mominul was one of the two changes Bangladesh made for the Test along with Taskin Ahmed, with the hosts leaving out Yasir Ali and injured Ebadot Hossain.

India won the first Test by 188 runs but are again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma, who was replaced by Rahul.

The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav – who was named player of the match in the first Test for his eight wickets – and brought in paceman Unadkat.

Ravichandran Ashwin Taskin Ahmed INDIA VS BANGLADESH TEST Jaydev Unadkat

Comments

1000 characters

India dismiss openers to hold Bangladesh at 82-2 in 2nd Test

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

FM Bilawal's talks with Blinken productive and comprehensive: FO

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rallies on tight US stocks as winter blast hits

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

‘Exchange losses’: Non-provision of needed funds worries Petroleum Division

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Read more stories