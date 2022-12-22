India dismiss openers to hold Bangladesh at 82-2 in 2nd Test

DHAKA: India’s Jaydev Unadkat and Ravichandran Ashwin struck early to knock out the Bangladeshi openers and hold the hosts to 82-2 at lunch on Thursday on the opening day of the second Test in Dhaka.

Unadkat, playing just his second Test in 12 years after his unremarkable 2010 debut against South Africa, took his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Zakir Hasan, with stand-in skipper KL Rahul taking the catch at slip.

Bangladesh elected to bat after winning the toss and Zakir nearly left the crease for a duck but Mohammed Siraj dropped the catch off Umesh Yadav at deep square leg.

He departed for 15 after a 39-run opening stand.

Ashwin took Najmul Hossain for 24 in the next over after the left-hander offered no shot to a ball that pitched outside off-stump and was judged leg before.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque steadied the innings with an unbroken 43-run stand for the third wicket to stay unbeaten on 16 and 23 respectively at the break.

India expect Rahul to play Mirpur Test despite hand injury

Mominul was one of the two changes Bangladesh made for the Test along with Taskin Ahmed, with the hosts leaving out Yasir Ali and injured Ebadot Hossain.

India won the first Test by 188 runs but are again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma, who was replaced by Rahul.

The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav – who was named player of the match in the first Test for his eight wickets – and brought in paceman Unadkat.