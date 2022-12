Brent oil may extend gains to $83.27 per barrel, driven by a wave c. The strong rise on Wednesday confirmed an extension of the uptrend from the Dec. 9 low of $75.11.

The trend is riding on a wave c which could either end around $83.27 or extend a lot to $86.35.

Brent oil biased to retest support at $78.30

Support is at $81.36, a break below which could open the way towards $79.46-$80.18 range.