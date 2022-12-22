AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PML-Q parliamentary party reposes confidence in Elahi

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) parliamentary party has reposed their trust in the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and announced that they would vote for Elahi, Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum in case no-confidence moves against them are taken up.

A meeting of the parliamentary party was held here on Wednesday. Pervaiz Elahi and the leader of the Parliamentary Party Sajid Mehmood Bhatti chaired the meeting. In the meeting, political situation came under a comprehensive review besides chalking out a future strategy.

The PML-Q parliamentary party members said they are united under the leadership of Pervaiz Elahi. The parliamentary party gave the authority of all the decisions to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. PML-Q Parliamentary leader MPA Sajid Bhatti said that they stand with Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

The PML-Q parliamentary party expressed the resolve that all PML-Q members of Punjab Assembly in case of filing of no-confidence motion will cast their vote in favour of Chief Minster Punjab Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum.

While addressing the meeting, CM Elahi said they would stand by Imran Khan in future, as well. “The PML-Q is united and will remain so; those spreading rumours are treading on a specific agenda and the nefarious designs of such elements who are engaged into making such a false propaganda of internal differences will be foiled,” he said.

Sajid Bhatti said that the PML-Q parliamentary party is united under the leadership of CM Elahi, adding that Elahi is our leader and the whole parliamentary political as well as public force is standing shoulder to shoulder with him.

PML-Q parliamentary leader MPA Sajid Bhatti, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shujjat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Ehsan-ul-Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Khadija Umer and Basma Chaudhry attended the meeting. MNA Hussain Elahi also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

