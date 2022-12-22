Daska by-election: LHC declares ECP’s action against officials as invalid

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court declared as invalid the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) action against the officers allegedly involved in irregularities in the Daska by-election held on February 19, 2021.

The court accepted all the petitions of former deputy commissioner of Sialkot and other officials deputed for election duty. The court had reserved its verdict on November 25, 2022.

The petitioners pleaded that they were no longer officials of the ECP and after the election, action against them was illegal. The ECP had declared the by-poll in the constituency as void due to multiple incidents of violence and serious irregularities.

Later, the ECP initiated proceedings against the officials following an inquiry that revealed that the by-election in NA-75 Daska, Sialkot, was not held in a fair, free, and transparent manner.

