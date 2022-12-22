Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 21, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,342.89
High: 40,022.02
Low: 39,276.7
Net Change: 489.56
Volume (000): 65,410
Value (000): 3,060,964
Makt Cap (000) 1,481,937,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,323.10
NET CH (-) 54.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,782.26
NET CH (-) 10.17
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,916.75
NET CH (-) 149.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,172.83
NET CH (-) 18.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,553.86
NET CH (-) 44.51
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,302.95
NET CH (-) 136.10
------------------------------------
As on: 21-December-2022
====================================
