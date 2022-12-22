KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,342.89 High: 40,022.02 Low: 39,276.7 Net Change: 489.56 Volume (000): 65,410 Value (000): 3,060,964 Makt Cap (000) 1,481,937,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,323.10 NET CH (-) 54.81 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,782.26 NET CH (-) 10.17 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,916.75 NET CH (-) 149.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,172.83 NET CH (-) 18.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,553.86 NET CH (-) 44.51 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,302.95 NET CH (-) 136.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-December-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022