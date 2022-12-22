AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
AVN 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
EFERT 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.74%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
OGDC 69.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PRL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.23%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.42%)
TRG 112.82 Decreased By ▼ -9.14 (-7.49%)
UNITY 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
WAVES 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.12%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,343 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,460 Decreased By -230.9 (-1.57%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 21, 2022). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 21, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 39,342.89
High:                      40,022.02
Low:                        39,276.7
Net Change:                   489.56
Volume (000):                 65,410
Value (000):               3,060,964
Makt Cap (000)         1,481,937,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,323.10
NET CH                     (-) 54.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,782.26
NET CH                     (-) 10.17
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,916.75
NET CH                    (-) 149.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,172.83
NET CH                     (-) 18.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,553.86
NET CH                     (-) 44.51
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,302.95
NET CH                    (-) 136.10
------------------------------------
As on:              21-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

