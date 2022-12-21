Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Wednesday morning following the previous day’s hefty drop, though traders remain on edge over rising interest rates aimed at fighting inflation.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.50 percent, or 96.11 points, to 19,190.91.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.15 percent, or 4.57 points, to 3,078.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange inched 0.09 percent, or 1.81 points, higher to 1,980.90.