AGL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
ANL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.24%)
AVN 68.46 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.26%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
EFERT 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.64%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
FFL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.03%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
FNEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
GGL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.44%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
OGDC 70.66 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.06%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.5%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.03%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.91%)
TPL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.44%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TREET 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.02%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
WAVES 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
BR100 3,958 Increased By 29.7 (0.76%)
BR30 14,045 Increased By 70.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 39,962 Increased By 129.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 14,760 Increased By 69.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open higher; IT, PSU banks advance

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 10:31am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking a modest reversal in Wall Street, which snapped a four-session losing streak overnight, while fears of a recession linger.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.38% at 18,456.90, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.39% higher at 61,944.25.

All the sectoral indices advanced, with information technology and PSU bank gaining over 1%.

Forty-five of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced, with HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, HDFC Life , Tech Mahindra, and UPL rising 1%.

The focus is now on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest policy meeting, due to be released later in the day, as investors seek to understand its outlook on inflation trajectory and growth revival.

The central bank, in its monthly bulletin on Tuesday, said inflation “may be slightly down, but it is certainly not out,” but sounded optimistic about the near-term economic growth outlook.

Among individual stocks, Shyam Metalics gained 8% after concluding the acquisition of Mittal Corp.

Indian shares trim losses on IT recovery; recession fears linger

The company also announced plans to raise capex spending to 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) in the next five years.

On the flip side, City Union Bank lost 8% after RBI discovered a divergence in additional gross NPA for FY2022, amounting to 2.59 billion rupees.

Wall Street equities snapped a four-day sell-off and logged gains on Tuesday ahead of key macroeconomic data due later this week.

Asian markets recovered after Tuesday’s slide triggered by Japan’s surprise policy review.

The MSCI Asia ex Japan rose 0.40%.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares open higher; IT, PSU banks advance

Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

PML-N asks Elahi to take confidence vote

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Sec 7E of IT Ord: BHC issues notices to FBR

Read more stories