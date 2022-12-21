AGL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
ANL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.24%)
AVN 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.17%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
EFERT 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
EPCL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
FFL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.46%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
FNEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
GGGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.77%)
GGL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
OGDC 70.66 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.06%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.74%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.03%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.91%)
TPL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.44%)
TPLP 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 119.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.11%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
WAVES 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
BR100 3,956 Increased By 27.6 (0.7%)
BR30 14,041 Increased By 66.4 (0.48%)
KSE100 39,953 Increased By 121 (0.3%)
KSE30 14,756 Increased By 65.2 (0.44%)
Australian shares jump on hopes of a pause in central bank rate hikes

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 10:22am
Australian shares climbed on Wednesday, lifted by commodity stocks, after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest meeting showed that the central bank considered pausing rate hikes. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose nearly 1% to 7,091.1 by 2325 GMT.

The benchmark slipped to its lowest in more than a month on Tuesday.

The RBA considered leaving interest rates unchanged, citing uncertainty about the inflation and labour market’s outlook amid worries around global economic growth.

Miners and energy stocks added more than 1% each and were among the top gainers on the index.

Iron ore behemoth BHP rose 1%, while oil and gas major Woodside Energy jumped 1.9%. Financials inched 0.3% higher, with the “Big Four” banks rising between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Tech stocks gained 1.3%, tracking some strength in its Wall Street peers, as a policy tweak by Japan’s central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and untameable inflation.

Strong bullion prices lifted gold stocks by nearly 5%.

The sub-index has posted its sharpest gains since Nov. 11.

Australian shares post worst day in 1 1/2 months as miners weigh

Among individual stocks, TPG Telecom fell 2.7% after Australian Competition & Consumer Commission rejected its network sharing agreement with Telstra Corp, saying the deal would significantly weaken competition in the country.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,450.1 points.

A survey showed consumer confidence in the country fell in December to its lowest level since the survey began in 2004 as rapid increases in the cost-of-living weigh. 

