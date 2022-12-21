AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
Oil prices boosted by US drawdown, but China fears remain

Reuters Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 03:16pm
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after data suggested a larger than expected draw in US crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snow storm that is expected to hit US travel.

Brent crude futures were up 73 cents, or 0.9%, at $80.72 per barrel by 0952 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.86.

US crude inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, said market sources, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.7 million barrels.

Official government data is due at 1530 GMT.

Potentially curtailing oil demand, huge parts of the United States are forecast to face heavy snow that is likely to cause flight delays and impassable roads during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Prices were also boosted by comments from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, who said on Tuesday that the heavily criticised move by OPEC+ to cut oil output turned out to be the right decision.

Oil prices rise but China’s COVID surge limits gains

The comments suggest that OPEC+ may continue to keep supply tight, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Worries about surging COVID-19 cases in China as the country begins dismantling its zero-COVID policy kept oil prices from moving higher.

However, China’s crude oil imports from Russia in November rose 17% year on year as Chinese refiners rushed to secure more cargoes ahead of a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations and an EU embargo from Dec. 5.

Overall, Russian oil exports fell by 11% month on month for Dec. 1-20 after the European Union’s embargo on Russian oil came into force, the Kommersant daily newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

