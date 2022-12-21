AGL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
Japan’s Nikkei narrows losses, 10-year yield jumps after BOJ’s policy surprise

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 09:51am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average regained most of its early losses on Wednesday and the 10-year government bond yield jumped, after the Bank of Japan’s surprise shift in its yield curve control policy rattled the global market on Tuesday.

At 0110 GMT, the Nikkei was down 0.11% at 26537.64, after earlier losing as much as 1%.

The broader Topix reversed course to edge up 0.03% to 1906,23.

The Bank of Japan shocked markets on Tuesday with a surprise tweak to its control of bond yields, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more.

The move was aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged monetary stimulus.

The decision sent the Nikkei to a two-month low on Tuesday, while Japanese government bond yields surged.

“The Nikkei fell too much yesterday so investors bought back stocks,” Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“Currency and bond markets were affected by the BOJ’s move but US equities were firm, which underpinned investor sentiment.”

Tokyo shares fall on slowdown fears

US stocks closed higher on Tuesday in a modest reversal of a four-day sell-off, with all three major US equity indexes rebounding from an early-session dip.

In Japan, the sub-index for automakers lost 1.79%, more than any of the other 32 industry sub-indexes, as the yen strengthened.

The banking sector jumped 3.65% and was the best performer among the industry groups, while the insurance sector rose 1.32%, amid expectation for better profits from rising interest rates.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield jumped 4 basis points to 0.450%, its highest since July 2015, after the central bank widened its policy band to 50 bps around the 0% target, wider than the previous 25-bps.

The five-year yield rose 4 basis points to 0.210%.

