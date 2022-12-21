AGL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
ANL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.1%)
AVN 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.17%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
EFERT 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.64%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
FFL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.46%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
FNEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
GGGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.77%)
GGL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
OGDC 70.66 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.06%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.74%)
PRL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.03%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.44%)
TPLP 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-2.22%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
BR100 3,956 Increased By 27.8 (0.71%)
BR30 14,049 Increased By 74.2 (0.53%)
KSE100 39,932 Increased By 99.3 (0.25%)
KSE30 14,743 Increased By 52.5 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold could see material recovery if Fed pauses or cuts

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 09:13am
Follow us

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday from a one-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

Spot gold fell 0.2% at $1,814.74 per ounce as of 0330 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Tuesday following a dip in dollar. US gold futures were flat at $1,826.00.

“Gold is seeing a slight pull-back after yesterday’s rally.

The market is very quiet as it has entered the holiday mood,“ said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

The dollar index edged up 0.1%, after falling in last session, as the yen jumped after the Bank Of Japan stunned markets with a surprise policy tweak.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank will deliver more rate hikes next year, even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

“Rate hikes typically weigh on gold but as we enter into late cycle of Fed tightening, gold can recover, said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

“However, a more material recovery in prices would require more than just a calibration in Fed tightening, probably need the Fed to pause and perhaps cut rates.”

Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Gold, silver prices at record peak

On the physical side, the pace of Swiss gold shipments to Asia and the Middle East slackened in November as prices rose, with exports to countries including China and Turkey falling from October’s level, Swiss customs data showed.

Top gold consumer China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 20, but the nation’s fatalities were revised to 5,241 after removing one death in Beijing, the National Health Commission said.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $24.00, platinum lost 0.6% to $1,001.48 and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,737.06.

gold market Spot gold gold price bullion LME gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold could see material recovery if Fed pauses or cuts

Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

PML-N asks Elahi to take confidence vote

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Sec 7E of IT Ord: BHC issues notices to FBR

Read more stories