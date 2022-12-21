AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, financial stocks lift Wall St after BOJ policy surprise

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, led by energy and financial stocks, after the Bank of Japan tweaked its monetary policy in a surprise move that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more.

Major US equity averages marked their fourth straight session of losses on Monday as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes could push the US economy into recession.

The BOJ on Tuesday decided to allow the 10-year bond yield to move in a wider band of 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, against expectations of no change at its policy meeting.

Energy and material indexes led gains among the major S&P sectors, up 1.6% and 0.8%, as crude and metal prices gained against a weaker dollar.

Financial stocks climbed 0.9%, with banks benefiting from a rise in Treasury yields.

“Raising the benchmark rate is something that they have not been doing, so it looks like the world is on the same page and is having a coordinated interest rate increase to try and battle inflation,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

“We’re slowly coming out of processing the Fed’s hawkishness. The Fed has managed to slow the economy down so it’s likely that earnings estimates (for Q4) are going to come down. By how much is the question.” The Fed struck a hawkish tone last week at its policy meeting by saying that it expects interest rates to remain higher for longer, sparking a selloff across stock markets.

Money market participants see a 61% chance the Fed will hike its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points in February to 4.50%-4.75%, keeping the terminal rate at 4.9% by May 2023.

Treasuries fell following the BOJ’s shock move, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rising to a three-week high of 3.68 percent.

Wall Street US Federal Reserve US economy S&P BOJ US interest rate

Comments

1000 characters

Energy, financial stocks lift Wall St after BOJ policy surprise

Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

PML-N asks Elahi to take confidence vote

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

July-Nov services sector deficit falls over 50pc to $865m YoY

Sec 7E of IT Ord: BHC issues notices to FBR

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Capital market in 2023: Low PE will continue due to external debt, political noise: Topline

Read more stories