Indian shares trim losses on IT recovery

BENGALURU: Indian shares pared most of the losses in the final hour of a volatile session on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in information technology stocks, while recession worries and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China continued to dampen sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.19% lower at 18,385.30 and the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.17% to 61,702.29.

Thirty nine of the Nifty 50 constituents logged losses, while IT major Tata Consultancy Services and index heavyweight Reliance Industries recovered to help the benchmark trim its losses. Both the Sensex and Nifty slipped more than 1% during the session.

All the sectors, barring information technology, oil & gas and metals declined, while auto and FMCG stocks lost more than 0.6%.

“Markets are fearing that recession is going to be extremely strong in the US and Europe,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Analysts added that US macroeconomic data due later this week, the uncertainty over demand revival in China as well as the minutes of the latest RBI policy meeting which will be released on Wednesday could have an impact on Indian markets in the very near term.