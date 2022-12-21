AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
Dec 21, 2022
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 20, 2022).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 231.70
Open Offer     Rs 234.00
========================

