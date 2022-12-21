Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 20, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 231.70
Open Offer Rs 234.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (December 20, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 231.70
Open Offer Rs 234.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 21
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.36
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 21
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
318
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 21
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 21
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 21
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 21
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
61.90
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 21
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
478.62
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 21
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 21
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.47
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 21
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
61.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 21
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.36
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 21
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
318
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 21
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 21
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 21
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 21
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
61.90
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 21
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
478.62
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 21
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 21
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.47
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 21
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
61.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
33,588,424
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 21
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
19,975,000
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 21
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
12,525,000
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 21
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
10,022,828
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Dec 21
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
7,322,500
▼ 0.00
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Dec 21
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
6,902,500
▼ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Dec 21
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
6,393,729
▼ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Dec 21
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
6,234,699
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 21
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
5,022,575
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Dec 21
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
4,968,896
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 20
|
226.15
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 20
|
225.15
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 20
|
131.77
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 20
|
0.93
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 20
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Dec 20
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 20
|
4.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 20
|
3821.62
|
India Sensex / Dec 20
|
61702.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 20
|
26568.03
|
Nasdaq / Dec 20
|
10547.11
|
Hang Seng / Dec 20
|
19094.80
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 20
|
7370.62
|
Dow Jones / Dec 20
|
32849.74
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 20
|
13884.66
|
France CAC40 / Dec 20
|
6450.43
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 20
|
76.09
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 20
|
16735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 20
|
153292
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 20
|
1817.93
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 20
|
87.84
Comments