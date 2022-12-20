AGL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-8.81%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.31%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.13%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.56%)
EPCL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.5%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.85%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
FNEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-7.53%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-10.51%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.13%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.54%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.35%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.76%)
OGDC 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-3.05%)
PAEL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.19%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-8.82%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.73%)
TELE 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-11.39%)
TPL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.25%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-8.15%)
WAVES 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
BR100 3,901 Decreased By -164.6 (-4.05%)
BR30 13,838 Decreased By -779.6 (-5.33%)
KSE100 39,546 Decreased By -1424.8 (-3.48%)
KSE30 14,564 Decreased By -512.5 (-3.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 dragged down by mining, energy shares tracking global mood

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 02:00pm
Follow us

UK’s export-oriented FTSE 100 index fell on Tuesday, with energy stocks and miners among top losers, as investors turned risk-averse after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly tweaked its monetary policy.

Global markets encountered a sharp sell-off after Japan’s central bank tweaked its bond yield controls that will allow long-term interest rates to rise more.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 shaved off gains from the previous session and fell 0.7%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.7%.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.9%. Yields on long-term gilts lost 1.6% by 0807 GMT.

Miners and energy stocks lost 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively, tracking falling oil and copper prices as surging COVID infections in top-consumer China raised concerns over near-term demand outlook.

Miners, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Among small-caps, Petrofac Ltd plunged 8.6% after the oilfield services provider said it could post an operating loss for the year due to challenges in recovering costs in its engineering and construction (E&C) division.

UK’s FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 dragged down by mining, energy shares tracking global mood

Pakistan security forces launch operation to rescue hostages from militants

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss in inter-bank market

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Pakistan suffer first whitewash at home as England cruise to third Test win

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Read more stories