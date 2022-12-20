AGL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.76%)
ANL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.68%)
AVN 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.05%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.18%)
EFERT 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
EPCL 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.59%)
FCCL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.26%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.63%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.23%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.84%)
GGL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.54%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.44%)
KEL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.25%)
LOTCHEM 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
OGDC 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
PAEL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.74%)
PIBTL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.67%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.33%)
TPL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
TPLP 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.25%)
TREET 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.64%)
TRG 126.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.21 (-3.95%)
UNITY 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.3%)
WAVES 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.72%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,986 Decreased By -80.2 (-1.97%)
BR30 14,258 Decreased By -359.3 (-2.46%)
KSE100 40,203 Decreased By -767.7 (-1.87%)
KSE30 14,819 Decreased By -256.8 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 plunges over 750 points

BR Web Desk Published December 20, 2022 Updated December 20, 2022 01:17pm
Follow us

Marred by political upheaval, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw massive selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 750 points during trading on Tuesday.

At around 1:10pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering around 40,217.02, a decline of 753.80 points, or 1.84%.

KSE-100 loses over 330 points as political uncertainty persists

Across-the-board pressure was witnessed as investors looked to offload their holdings in the face of rising political volatility and economic uncertainty in Pakistan.

The market has been under pressure for some time. Just last week, the PSX witnessed massive selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 550 points over domestic and international developments. It gained to finish higher on Friday, but began this week on a negative note again.

“Announcement by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is leading to market pressure,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The pressure has increased especially after Monday's development,” she said.

Louder political noise comes in tandem with a dire economic situation as foreign exchange reserves deplete to a critical level, while talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue to get delayed.

Meanwhile, analysts also said that the World Bank's approval of $1.692 billion for flood-relief activities in Sindh should have had a positive impact but political noise is overshadowing the positive news as well.

“The market is expected to remain under pressure till December 23 until clarity is achieved on the political front,” added Tawfik.

This is an intra-day update

stocks PTI Imran Khan PSX PML

Comments

1000 characters

Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 plunges over 750 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss in inter-bank market

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Pakistan security forces launch operation to rescue hostages from militants

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Revenue collection: PM toughens FY23 target regardless of import contraction

Read more stories