Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 plunges over 750 points

Marred by political upheaval, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw massive selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 750 points during trading on Tuesday.

At around 1:10pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering around 40,217.02, a decline of 753.80 points, or 1.84%.

Across-the-board pressure was witnessed as investors looked to offload their holdings in the face of rising political volatility and economic uncertainty in Pakistan.

The market has been under pressure for some time. Just last week, the PSX witnessed massive selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 550 points over domestic and international developments. It gained to finish higher on Friday, but began this week on a negative note again.

“Announcement by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is leading to market pressure,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The pressure has increased especially after Monday's development,” she said.

Louder political noise comes in tandem with a dire economic situation as foreign exchange reserves deplete to a critical level, while talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue to get delayed.

Meanwhile, analysts also said that the World Bank's approval of $1.692 billion for flood-relief activities in Sindh should have had a positive impact but political noise is overshadowing the positive news as well.

“The market is expected to remain under pressure till December 23 until clarity is achieved on the political front,” added Tawfik.

This is an intra-day update