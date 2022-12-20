AGL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-8.81%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.31%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.13%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.56%)
EPCL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.5%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.85%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
FNEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-7.53%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-10.51%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.13%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.54%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.35%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.76%)
OGDC 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-3.05%)
PAEL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.19%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-8.82%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.73%)
TELE 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-11.39%)
TPL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.25%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-8.15%)
WAVES 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
BR100 3,901 Decreased By -164.6 (-4.05%)
BR30 13,838 Decreased By -779.6 (-5.33%)
KSE100 39,546 Decreased By -1424.8 (-3.48%)
KSE30 14,564 Decreased By -512.5 (-3.4%)
Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 plunges over 1,400 points

  • Breaks key 40,000 barrier as selling pressure persists throughout session
BR Web Desk Published December 20, 2022 Updated December 20, 2022 03:04pm
Marred by political upheaval, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw massive selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 1,400 points during trading on Tuesday.

At around 3pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering below the 40,000 level at 39,552.71, a decline of 1,418.11 points, or 3.46%.

KSE-100 loses over 330 points as political uncertainty persists

Across-the-board pressure was witnessed as investors looked to offload their holdings in the face of rising political volatility and economic uncertainty in Pakistan.

The market has been under pressure for some time. Just last week, the PSX witnessed massive selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 550 points over domestic and international developments. It gained to finish higher on Friday, but began this week on a negative note again.

“Announcement by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it will dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is leading to market pressure,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“The pressure has increased especially after Monday's development,” she said.

Louder political noise comes in tandem with a dire economic situation as foreign exchange reserves deplete to a critical level, while talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue to get delayed.

Meanwhile, analysts also said that the World Bank's approval of $1.692 billion for flood-relief activities in Sindh should have had a positive impact but political noise is overshadowing the positive news as well.

“The market is expected to remain under pressure till December 23 until clarity is achieved on the political front,” added Tawfik.

