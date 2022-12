SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,776 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,731-$1,748 range.

The metal has fallen below A rising wedge, which has been confirmed as a top pattern.

Even though the wedge does not suggest a target, it does indicate a reversal of the short uptrend from $1,615.59.

Gold, silver prices hit all-time high

A break above $1,803 could lead to a gain into $1,820-$1,847 range.