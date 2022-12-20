AGL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.51%)
ANL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.47%)
AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.55%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.69%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
EPCL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.77%)
FFL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
FNEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
GGGL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.37%)
GGL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 22.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
OGDC 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.52%)
PAEL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.3%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-8.75%)
TPL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
TPLP 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.99%)
TREET 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.64%)
TRG 127.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.04%)
WAVES 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.6%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
BR100 4,011 Decreased By -55.4 (-1.36%)
BR30 14,334 Decreased By -282.9 (-1.94%)
KSE100 40,407 Decreased By -564.1 (-1.38%)
KSE30 14,886 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares dip on recession fears; I.T., metals, auto slide

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 10:59am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares declined on Tuesday, dragged by broad-based losses across sectors on fears of a recession in the US and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which has offset optimism over loosening strict pandemic restrictions.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.99% at 18,237.40, as of 10:50 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.95% to 61,217.52.

Barring Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement and Hero MotoCorp, all the other 46 constituents in Nifty 50 logged losses.

All the major sectoral indices declined with auto, FMCG, information technology and metal stocks shedding over 1%.

“Markets are fearing that recession is going to be extremely strong in the US and Europe,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities. Sectors linked to export markets like “I.T. and metals are likely to face the heat,” he added.

Analysts also added that US macroeconomic data due later this week, commentary from Federal Reserve officials and the uncertainty over demand revival in China could hurt Indian markets in the very near term.

Asian markets fell sharply today after the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to allow long-term interest rates to rise further soured sentiment.

It added to concerns after China’s decade-low business confidence data and the recent rise in COVID-19 infections.

The MSCI Asia ex Japan declined 1.75%. The Indian rupee weakened 0.10% versus the US dollar, quoting at 82.78 per dollar on poor risk appetite and higher US yields, following the hawkish BOJ policy outcome, while Wall Street equities extended losses overnight.

Indian shares log best day in over three weeks in post-selloff jump

Among individual stocks, Dabur India fell over 2.5% on a report that its promoters are planning to sell shares worth 8 billion rupees ($96.71 million).

Airlines’ stocks such as SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation rose marginally in a weak market after domestic air traffic rose 11% in November, according to data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares dip on recession fears; I.T., metals, auto slide

Revenue collection: PM toughens FY23 target regardless of import contraction

‘FASTER’ system: Jul-Nov payment of ST refunds rises 44.5pc to Rs143.8bn YoY

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Dec 2022: FBR confident of achieving Rs965bn revenue target sans extra taxation steps

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

Failure to deposit CVT on foreign assets: Taxpayers/resident individuals liable to pay 12pc per default surcharge

EU lifts ban on one more Pak seafood company

Read more stories