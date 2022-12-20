Energy sector circular debt under govt focus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday presided over back-to-back meetings on the issue of circular debt to formulate strategy aimed at bringing down the total stock of power and gas sector.

The Finance Minister presided over a follow-up meeting on reforms in energy sector on Monday to discuss ways and means to arrest the circular debt with in two days.

The meeting discussed in detail viable proposals presented for introducing reforms in power and gas sectors to bring about efficiency and minimize wastage and provide relief to the masses.



The proposals focused on bringing sustainability to the energy sector in order to achieve economic growth in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Power and senior officers attended the meeting.

