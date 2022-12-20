AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
LHC asks provincial govt to release funds to lessen smog

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of public interest petitions to December 23 and directed the provincial government to release funds for the implementation of the recommendations submitted by the deputy commissioner Lahore to lessen smog.

The court directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to run a smog awareness campaign on the televisions.

He also directed the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to hold a strict monitoring of the smoke emitting industries.

The court also asked a judicial commission to propose the schools education department a two-week long winter vacation in the public and private schools as a step to control smog in the provincial capital.

The report submitted by the deputy commissioner Lahore revealed that the Punjab government already approved a project for procurement of 200 drone cameras under a World Bank funded program which can report smoke emissions even during night time. The report further stated that long range PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras did not require human control and can automatically detect and record certain emissions from up to 3000 meters.

It proposed installation of the PTZ cameras at the smog hotspots in Lahore including Mehmood Booti, Karol Ghati, Lakhodair, Turkey Road, Ring Road, Multan Road and Bund Road.

It also suggested installation of at least ten air quality monitoring stations in the city for the better implementation of the government policies.

The report said the PHA had been focusing more on the ornamental plants whereas the need was to fill urban green spaces to purify the air and reduce “fugitive dust” in the city.

