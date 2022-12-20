Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 19, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,970.82
High: 41,393.37
Low: 40,814.56
Net Change: 330.66
Volume (000): 82,408
Value (000): 3,217,328
Makt Cap (000) 1,543,261,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,628.64
NET CH (-) 212.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,923.69
NET CH (-) 42.67
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,171.31
NET CH (-) 9.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,351.32
NET CH (-) 134.88
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,717.00
NET CH (-) 45.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,682.81
NET CH (-) 67.13
------------------------------------
As on: 19-December-2022
====================================
