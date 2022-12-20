KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 19, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,970.82 High: 41,393.37 Low: 40,814.56 Net Change: 330.66 Volume (000): 82,408 Value (000): 3,217,328 Makt Cap (000) 1,543,261,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,628.64 NET CH (-) 212.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,923.69 NET CH (-) 42.67 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,171.31 NET CH (-) 9.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,351.32 NET CH (-) 134.88 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,717.00 NET CH (-) 45.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,682.81 NET CH (-) 67.13 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-December-2022 ====================================

