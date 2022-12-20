Markets
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Dawood Hercules 19.12.2022 03:00 To consider Annual Meeting in
Corporation Ltd Monday P.M Corporate Plan 2023 Progress
and any other agenda
==========================================================================================
