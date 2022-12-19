Sri Lankan shares slide for a third day as financials, industrials slip

Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a third straight session on Monday, hurt by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index ended 1.30% lower at 8,626.21, with top drags conglomerate LOLC Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc losing 4.5% and 4.9%, respectively.

The trading volume fell to 74.9 million shares from 85.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 2.52 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.94 million) from 2.86 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 823.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.51 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.