AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares log best day in over three weeks in post-selloff jump

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 04:46pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares recorded their best day in over three weeks on Monday, led by gains in consumer and automotive stocks, after a sharp two-day selloff at the end of last week on fears of a global recession.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.83% higher at 18,420.45, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.76% to 61,806.19. Both the benchmarks posted their biggest one-day gain since Nov. 24.

The gains come after the two indexes fell a little more than 2% last Thursday and Friday on mounting fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s mid-week announcement to keep raising interest rates would tilt the economy into a recession. That sparked a slide in most stock markets globally.

Globally, most stock markets also rose on Monday, with some analysts suggesting India’s relatively stronger recovery could be due to traders covering short positions.

“Short-covering helped the local benchmarks stage a smart bounce back,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd.

Indian stocks, though, have fared better than global peers, including hitting all-time highs at the start of the month, an outperformance that “no doubt” will continue, said Yogesh Nagaonkar, founder and CEO at Rowan Capital Advisors.

Indian shares fall as global recession fears mount

Among sectors, IT stocks, which led the benchmarks lower last week, stayed in the red, falling 0.51%, after Accenture Plc’s sales warning added to fears over lient spending, especially in the key U.S. market.

But the more domestically focused sectors gained on the day. Fast-moving consumer goods and auto stocks rose over 1% to lead the gains.

Nagaonkar said domestic inflation has peaked and that the Reserve Bank of India will be cautious with rate hikes so that they don’t stymie economic growth.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares log best day in over three weeks in post-selloff jump

Rupee remains stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

PBC urges govt to seek 'professional help' to renegotiate sovereign debts

KSE-100 losses over 330 points as political uncertainty persists

LHC seeks details of Toshakhana gifts received since 1947

BHC orders quashing all FIRs against Azam Swati in Balochistan

‘Unable to continue production’: Indus Motor latest to announce temporary plant shutdown

OGDCL discovers oil & gas reserves in Sindh

Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

Oil prices bounce as China demand hopes offset recession fears

Pakistan's power cost and generation declines significantly in Nov

Read more stories